Hyderabad Cops Nab Two Drug Peddlers, Ganja Packets Seized 

Hyderabad police have arrested two drug peddlers in Saifabad on Monday, Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City said. They have recovered 115 packets of Ganja from their possession.

In a joint operation, Special Zonal Crime Team of Central Zone and Saifabad Police Station team caught the peddlers at Sri Krishna Lodge in the area.

Each packet contained approximately 30 grams of Ganja and there were 115 such packets. The accused were trying to sell it to the customers in Hyderabad. The duo have earlier worked as painters in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.

