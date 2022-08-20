Hyderabad Cops Detain BJYM Karyakartas Outside Munawar Faruqui’s Show Venue

The Hyderabad police on Saturday detained several BJYM supporters as they tried to enter into the venue and disrupt stand up comedian- Munawar Faruqui’s Dongri to Nowhere show at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Madhapur. Police immediately tackled the trespassers and they were whisked away.

The supporters of BJYM raised Jai Shree Ram slogans at the venue. On Friday, August 19, BJP MLA Raja Singh also threatened to disrupt the comedy show. However, the alerted police put him under house arrest.

Hundreds of ticket holders queued up for the show as it went housefull. The show began at 5 pm as opposed to earlier timing of 6 pm in view of security reasons. Around 2000 police personnel were deployed outside the venue to prevent any untoward situations.

