Hyderabad Cops Arrest TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy was arrested by Hyderabad Police on Monday. The cops have taken Revanth Reddy into custody. Revanth was about to leave for Erravalli in Gajwel constituency to take part in 'Rachabanda' programme on Monday morning. He was arrested after he had promised to show the media how Telangana CM KCR was cultivating paddy at 150 acres of his farmland at Erravalli. High tension prevailed outside the residence of Revanth Reddy at Jubilee Hills as his supporters tried to resist the arrest of the leader.

In a media statement, senior party leaders including V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali, Madhu Yashki, A Sampath Kumar and others questioned that what KCR was hiding at Erravalli and why he was stopping Congress leaders from conducting Rachabanda programme in Erravalli.