Hyderabad: Consumer Forum Tells Kolors to Refund Rs 80,000 to Client

The Hyderabad Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-3 has directed Kolors Healthcare India Pvt Ltd to refund Rs 80,000 along with 12 percent interest to the complainant Ruksar Naz, a student from Vanaparthi.

Ruksar Naz, a student from Vanaparthi was attracted by the television advertisements of Kolors Healthcare India Pvt Ltd and joined a weight loss programme at the clinic in Attapur. The clinic did not respond when it was asked to refund her money as there was no result in three months.

Following a petition filed by Ruksar Naz, the consumer disputes redressal commission-3 examined the evidence and directed the management to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 and expenses of Rs 5,000 to the complainant.

