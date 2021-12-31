Hyderabad: Consequences Of Drunken Driving on NYE 2021 Night

HYDERABAD/CYBERABAD: Traffic Police will be intensifying its drunken driving checks across all important areas of the city today on the eve of New Year. IIn pursuant to the High Court directions the city police have requested people not to drink and drive, They have clearly stated that check-posts will be set up at every point to conduct checks on motorists and there will be extra patrols for the night.\

Check out the rules and restrictions for Pubs, Revellers and Cab Operators On NYE Night 2021

Pubs/Bars/Clubs

Any bar / pub / club etc., knowingly or negligently allowing their customers / associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt strictly as per law and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime.

They shall strictly educate their customers / associates on consequences of drunk driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel. They shall stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises.

General Public:

- Extensive checks for Drunk Driving would be held across all the roads in Hyderabad/Cyberabad limits.

- The vehicles will be taken for temporary safe custody on non-production of documents.

- It is the duty of the vehicle drivers to Stop and show the documents and also obey the instructions of Traffic Police on public roads as per law. Any obstruction to the duties of Traffic Police may lead to action as per law separately.

- Minor driving or driving without a valid Driving License will lead to detention of the vehicle and the owner and driver both will be prosecuted in the court of law.

- On such seizure of the vehicles, the citizens shall have to make their own arrangements for further travel.

- Usage of high-decibel sound/music systems in the vehicles is prohibited and vehicles will be detained and sent to RTO for further action.

- Driving of vehicles without number plates will also lead to detention of vehicles and such vehicles will also be sent to RTO.

- Overcrowding in vehicles/travelling on the top of vehicles/creating nuisance in public places will also lead to strict action as per law.

- Traffic Police will be booking appropriate cases against rash driving, over speeding, excessive honking, dangerous driving, triple/multiple riding, etc.

- Public shall exercise caution, self-responsibility while driving on public roads and travel safely.

Consequences of drunk driving:

- The DD cases u/s 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 will be booked against each one of the drunk drivers and all of them would be sent to Court in due time.

- A penalty of Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 6 months for the first offence and a penalty of Rs. 15000 and/or imprisonment of up to 2 years for a second or subsequent offence.

- Also, all their driving licenses will be seized and sent to concerned RTOs for suspension as per section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

- For the first offence, the DL will be suspended for 3 months and for second and subsequent offences, the DL will be revoked permanently making the person ineligible to drive in India.

- Further, if any person commits road accident and causes death of any body by driving under the influence of alcohol criminal case will be booked U/s 304 part-II of IPC (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and arrested and sent to jail. On conviction, such persons will be punished with imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Cabs/taxi/auto rickshaw operators (contract carriages):

- The drivers/operators of cabs/taxi/auto rickshaws shall be in proper uniform and carry all their documents.

- Shall NOT refuse ride on hire to any public. It is a violation of Section 178 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Penalty of Rs. 500/- will be imposed in the form of e-challan on such refusal to ply. Public may send such complaints to us on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time, place etc.

- Shall not misbehave with the public or demand excess fares.

