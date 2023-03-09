Hyderabad Congress Questions Cylinderella’s Silence Over Price Rise on Gas Cylinder

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress party on Thursday staged a unique protest in the old city of Hyderabad against the rising prices of gas cylinders and fuel.

Describing the BJP-led central government as anti-people, the Congress leaders took out a mock funeral procession of LPG cylinders. They carried placards with slogans targeting the BJP government and it’s Union Minister Smriti Irani. The BJP minister had come out on streets protesting the rise in LPG prices during the Congress-led UPA government.

One of the posters had the image of Smriti Irani with the slogan ‘Where are you Cylinderella?’ The other posters had similar slogans like ‘Modi Hai to Mehangai Hai’. The protest march was led by Hyderabad District Congress President Sameer Waliullah who accused the Modi government of filling its coffers without any regard for the hardships of a common man.

He added that an increase in fuel prices had a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities which made the lives of common people miserable. The Congress leader demanded the government to roll back the increased prices on gas cylinders, petrol and diesel.

