Hyderabad: Congress Leader Feroz Khan's Daughter Killed In Road Accident

Congress Party leader Feroz Khan's daughter Tania Kakade died in a road accident. The accident took place at Satamrai which falls under Shamshabad Municipality limits. She was travelling in a car from RGIA towards Hyderabad along with her friends and the accident happened when her i10 car hit a road divider. Due to the collision, all the passengers in the car sustained injuries. Locals informed the police about the incident.

The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment and Tania's body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem as she died on the spot. Feroz Khan and other family members reached the hospital.

The RGI Airport officials have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

