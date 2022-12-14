Hyderabad Commissionerate To Have 2 New Zones, 10 Divisions, 13 Police Stations From January 2023

Hyderabad: The reorganisation of Hyderabad police commissionerate has been completed. Two new zones, 10 Divisions, 13 police stations will come up in the city as part of the commissionerate reorganisation. Arrangements are being made to function from January 1.

Earlier, there were five zones-East Zone, North Zone, South Zone, West Zone, South East Zone. Now, South West Zone and Central Zone will be added taking the number of zones in the commissionerate to seven. Thadbun, Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, Masab Tank, Boraband, Rehmat Nagar, Bandlaguda, IS Sadan, Gudimalkapur and Tolichowki are the new police stations to come up in Hyderabad.

After the reorganisation of zones, 73 police stations, 27 divisions and 7 zones will be formed under the jurisdiction of the city police commissionerate.

East Zone

Divisions 4

Police Stations 10

West Zone

Divisions 3

Police Stations 8

North Zone

Divisions 4

Police Stations 12

South Zone

Divisions 4

Police Stations 10

Central Zone

Divisions 4

Police Stations 9

South East Zone

Divisions-4

Police Stations 11

South West Zone

Divisions 4

Police Stations 12



