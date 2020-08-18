HYDERABAD: A special branch inspector was suspended on Tuesday, August 18 for misbehaving with a woman. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar had passed the orders suspending the officer today.

The Police Commissioner announced it on Twitter. Anjani Kumar said that special branch inspector K Chander Kumar is suspended as Kumar's conduct has been improper with a lady. In a message to all police, he said that such acts against women or any misconduct by officers in uniform will not be tolerated at all.

Tweet:

Inspector K Chander kumar working in Special Branch has been placed under suspension. His conduct has been improper with a lady. Any misconduct by an officer in uniform can't be tolerated at all. Send whatsapp msg at 9490616555. Help us identify black sheeps in police department — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) August 18, 2020

As a move to protect the Hyderabad's policy of ‘People Friendly Policing’ which has shown good results, now the Commissioner had asked the public not to tolerate any misconduct by any police officer and to send a message on Whatsapp at 9490616555 in case if they find any police misbehaving with public.

Anjani Kumar said that this initiative will help the police to identify the blacksheeps in the department.

In a similar incident, Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Monday suspended Vanasthalipuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S. Jayaram on charges of misconduct.

In the case, ACP was proven guilty in the case that he was favoring a group of people in a land dispute in Basaram village in Abdullapurmet in Ranga Reddy district. The senior police officers probed into the case and placed him under suspension after he was found guilty.