Hyderabad: CM KCR Unfurls National Flag At Golconda Fort

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the National Flag at the Golconda Fort on August 15. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, he hoisted the national flag at the Rani Mahal premises in the Golconda Fort. He also received a police salute.

Last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government suspended celebrations of Independence Day at Golconda Fort but he hoisted the flag at Pragathi Bhavan.

KCR has been hoisting the flag at Golconda Fort on Independence Day every year since the formation of Telangana state in 2014. Prior to that, the celebrations used to be held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

Tight security arrangements have been made in and around the Golconda fort. The Cultural department mobilized cultural troupes in large numbers to depict the rich cultural heritage of Telangana state. Earlier, Chief Minister KCR paid tributes to the martyrs at the War Memorial at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, and artists welcomed KCR at Golconda Fort.

KCR also hoisted the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan.