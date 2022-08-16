Hyderabad: CM KCR To Attend Mass Recital Of National Anthem At Abids Today

As a part of the two-week Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu programme, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to participate in the mass recital of the national anthem which is going to be held at the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru near Abids GPO Circle on Tuesday. The mass recital is being organised at 11.30 am across Telangana where the national anthem will be sung by people of the entire state together.

The traffic restrictions are in place from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The traffic from Liberty and Basheerbagh towards BJR Circle will not be allowed towards Abids and will be diverted at BJR Circle towards AR Petrol Pump to Nampally Station Road.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited Abids and Necklace Road on Monday and inspected the arrangements. He urged people to sing National Anthem at 11.30 am in whichever place they are located. The functioning of all offices, educational institutions, public and private establishments, shopping malls, cinema theatres and even traffic will be stalled during the recital of the national anthem.