Hyderabad: Firing in Pahadi Shareef police station limits created tension on Saturday evening when unknown miscreants opened fire at a lorry driver. No one was reported injured in the firing incident.

As per reports, the firing incident occurred at Tukkuguda on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The lorry driver Manoj, who is a native of Jharkhand, was heading towards Kochi in Kerala. When he reached Tukkuguda Exit 14 near Hyderabad, an unknown person in a white Swift Car (number not known) fired a shot at the lorry, and the shooting incident created panic at the ORR. However, the driver did not sustain any bullet injury.

Due to rounds of fire, the front cabin glass of the lorry was damaged. The assailants fled away towards Shamshabad, the police said.

The police officials said a passerby alerted them about the incident via Dial-100. After receiving information, both the Pahadi Shareef police and CLUES teams reached the spot and launched an investigation in the firing incident.



