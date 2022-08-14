Hyderabad Civic Body Turns Dumping Sites into Food Courts

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has turned what was once a black spot, deserted street and a dumping ground for garbage into a lively street which is dotted with food joints on one side of the road and dining area on the other end of the street.

The major aim behind opening a food street was to generate employment. The setting up of food joints along the once sleepy street is giving employment to several unemployed youth from the neighbourhood.

Those who wish to start a business on street food have to pay an amount of Rs 19,500 to the civic body and become the owner of the food stall. One of the beneficiaries, Mohd Shareef said that he got an idli and dosa stall in the Vijay Nagar colony.

“Earlier the road was bad and later the MLA cleaned it and put up the stalls. I was unemployed and now I got the stall and I am employed,” said Shareef. He further thanked the K Chandrashekar Rao government and the MLA of the area for giving an employment opportunity.

Another beneficiary, Mohd Ghouse said that there was a lot of garbage on the roadside but the MLA of the area got this cleaned with a plan to convert the area into food Street.

“I got the food stall because of Jaffer Hussain. There was a lot of garbage earlier, they cleaned it many times but the MLA had come up with a plan to convert the area into food Street. After making it a food street, unemployed like us were given jobs. We thank the Telangana government for giving us an opportunity to get employed,” he added.



