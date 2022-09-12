Hyderabad City Police Get New Mobile Numbers From Today, Check List

The Hyderabad City Police now have a new list of mobile phone numbers which comes into effect from today. Earlier they were using BSNL cellular services for official communication and they have now gone in for a change in the service provider. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed with Airtel and the City Police for getting a new set of numbers from Monday.New Numbers/ Series Allotted – Officer/Unit

87126-60-001 – Police Commissioner, Hyderabad

87126-60-002 – Additional Commissioner (Law and Order)

87126-60-003 – Additional Commissioner (Crime and SIT)

87126-60-004 – Joint Commissioner CCS and Detective Department

87126-60-005 – Joint Commissioner (Special Branch)

87126-60-006- Joint Commissioner (Administration)

87126-60-007 – Joint Commissioner (Traffic)

87126-60-008 – Joint Commissioner (CAR)

87126- 60 -000 – Main Police Control Room

87126- 61 -000 – Main Police Control Room

87126-60-600 – Traffic Police Control Room

However, in case of emergency, the citizens can reach out to the Hyderabad Police and can Dial 100.

Also Read: Hyd: Hyderabad Weather Report Today