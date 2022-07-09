Hyderabad City Police Dials Up Airtel, To Get New Mobile Numbers Soon

Hyderabad: The contact numbers of Hyderabad City Police are set to change as the police department is switching from Central government-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) to Airtel. The Hyderabad City Police has been a BSNL subscriber for it’s officials’ mobile connectivity and recently decided to switch to Airtel over network performance and other related issues.

The technical reasons for switching the network provider are BSNL’s service included frequent call drops, connection problems and very poor mobile data, officials said. The city police department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Airtel under which a better plan at half the price has been offered to the police force, officials said.

“The current service provider is not updated to the needs and it had an adverse effect on the performance of police service, owing to poor network, frequent call drops, connection problems and very poor mobile data,” a media release stated.

They said that the City Police would be changing to the new service provider by replacing the present numbers with new sets of numbers in a phased manner.

After the subscriber change, all the present numbers will be changed to the new series in a phased manner. The new series includes 87126-60-XXX and 87126-61-XXX. While the main police control room can be contacted on 87126-60-000/87126-61-6000 and the traffic police control room over 87126-60-600.