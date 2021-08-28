Hyderabad: Chilkalguda Police Arrest Teenmaar Mallanna

The Chilkalguda Police have arrested 'Q News' Channel CEO Chintapandu Naveen aka Teenmar Mallanna on Friday night. Chilakaluguda police went to his residence in Uppal on Friday and arrested him on the charges of demanding money and threatening to kill a person. A few days ago, an astrologer Laxmikanth Sharma lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Teenmaar Mallanna had threatened to kill him if he didn't give him money. Maruti Jyotishyalaya owner Sannidanam Laxmikanth Sharma lodged a case against Teenmaar Mallanna in the Chilkalguda police station.

On August 3rd, the case was first investigated by the Chilkaluguda Police and later Mallanna was directed to appear for trial on August 8th. However, he didn't attend the hearing as his lawyer stated that Mallanna tested positive for coronavirus.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday stated that Mallanna was arrested.

On April 22, astrologer Laxmikanth Sharma lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Mallanna was demanding Rs 30 lakh from him. The complainant in his complaint stated that if he refuses to give money to Mallanna then the latter would come up with false news.

However, Mallanna said that cases have been filed against him as a part of a conspiracy plotted by the political leaders. He said that he would fight for justice. Cybercrime officials also conducted raids on his office again on Friday. Two cases in Cybercrime station and one case each in Chikkadpally and Jubilee Hills have been filed against Teenmaar Mallanna.