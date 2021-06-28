Hyderabad: Check Out The Four New Link Roads Opened Today

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated four new vital link roads which will ease traffic towards the Hitech city and the surrounding areas in the city, on Monday.

“Happy to be throwing open four more newly developed missing link roads. Vasanth Nagar – NAC (0.75Km), IDPL Employees colony – Srila Park Pride (0.46Km), Novotel to RTA office (0.6Km), JV Hills park to Masjid Banda (1.01 Km) and ISB Road to ORR (1.94Km),” the Minister tweeted on Sunday.

Nizampet crossroads to Hitex junction

The link road from Nizampet crossroads to Hitex junction has come up with a cost of Rs 7.41 crore. The road starts from Nizampet X road traverses via Vasanth Nagar, Mahindra Ashvita- a housing society and NAC compound to Kondapur Golf Court.

Miyapur Metro Depot to Kondapur Masjid Junction

The Miyapur Metro Depot to Kondapur Masjid Junction link road has been developed with a cost of Rs 2.87 crore and starts at NH-65 near Water Board office and traverses via IDPL Employees Colony, Novotel Hotel road circle and ends at Kondapur Masjid Junction.

Novotel Hotel road connecting the RTA office

The link road from Novotel Hotel road connecting the RTA office has been developed with a cost of Rs 5.58 crore and the corridor will act as a major stretch that connects to Hitech City MMTS.

JV Hills Park to Masjid Banda Road link road

The JV Hills Park to Masjid Banda Road link road has been developed with a cost of Rs 7.574 crore and will help people living in Madhava Hills Estate, Prabhupada Layout and Sri Maruthi Nagar to directly reach Gachibowli via Masjid Banda Road.

Also Read: Hyderabad Covid Positivity Rate Hits All Time Low