Hyderabad Central University Students Watch BBC Docu on PM Modi

Hyderabad: A group of students organised a BBC documentary screening on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the campus at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) on Monday.

Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) & Muslim Student Federation known as the Fraternity group has organised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Hyderabad Central University. More than 50 students attended the screening.

ABVP student leader Mahesh said, "we have escalated the matter to University Authorities and demanded action on the organisers. The group has organised screening without permission inside the campus premises."

Police said, "we have received the information that some students organised screening inside the campus but haven't received any written complaint. If we receive a complaint, an investigation will be taken up."

Earlier last week, India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative.

