Hyderabad Traffic Cops Remove Black Film Tint From Jr NTR's Car | With Hyderabad Traffic police cracking the whip on black tinted film on cars and improper license plates for the second day, the cops removed tinted film from Tollywood actor Jr NTR’s car on Sunday.

As per reports, under the supervision of Jubilee Hills Traffic Inspector Muthu, inspections were being carried out at Jubilee Hills Check Post where they identified several vehicles violating rules and removed black film and stickers.

As part of this drive, the car belonging to Jr NTR had a black film on the windows which was removed. Apparently, apart from the driver, Jr NTR’s son and another person were in the vehicle.

The traffic police also levied fines on vehicles that had improper license plates. The police also removed MLA stickers in the names of Guvvala Balaraju, Meraj Hussain, Sridhar Reddy from Andhra Pradesh. Inspector Muthu said cases were registered against 90 vehicles for various violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

After the Jubilee Hills accident case where street vendors were hit by an SUV leading to the death of an infant on Friday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police launched a special drive on tinted film windows on cars and irregular license plate numbers since Saturday.

