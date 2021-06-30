Hyderabad Car Turns Turtle On PVNR Expressway, Driver Injured

In a road accident on the PVNR expressway, an omni car driver lost control on the wheel and crashed the vehicle into the divider. The vehicle turned turtle. The driver suffered severe injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, the incident happened when the omni car was proceeding to Mehdipatnam area from Shamshabad. The speeding car which the man was driving went berserk and rammed into the divider present at pillar no.193 in front of Mantra mall. After the police received information regarding the incident, the officials visited the spot and rescued the injured person.

On 28th June, a 37 year old man was killed after a speeding Audi driver rammed the car into an auto rickshaw near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad. According to the police, the accused had consumed alcohol at a party and was returning home. The Audi rammed into an auto-rickshaw which turned turtle. The auto-rickshaw driver and his passenger were shifted to a nearby hospital. The passenger was killed in the accident whereas the condition of the auto driver is said to be critical.