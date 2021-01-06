Goa Police Arrest Woman Who Cheated Hyderabad Businessman

A business man P Vijay Raja from Raj Bhavan road, Sethi Towers has been cheated by a group of family members. In 2013, Srinivas Raju of Vasanth Nagar, Samala Padmaja of KPHB and her husband Samala Narsi Reddy, Vijayalakshmi and Suresh Babu went to meet Vijay in 2013. They told him that they are going to construct villas in 6.20 acres of land near Gopanpalli. They further told him that if Vijay pays off the bank loan then they would give him 2.4 acres of land.

He paid Rs. 5 crore to the bank and invested Rs 3 crore for the construction of villas. The construction of the villas did not take place due to some clearance issues for several days. When Vijay asked them to give him land according to the contract but they refused to give him. Vijay lodged a complaint with the Panjagutta police and case of cheating was registered.

The accused have been on run ever since Vijay filed the case. Police have now found Samala Padmaja in Goa. A special team went to Goa and arrested Padmaja. Panjagutta Inspector Niranjan Reddy said they were searching for the remaining culprits who were absconding. SI Sivakrishna said they are investigating the case from all the angles.