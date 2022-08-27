Hyderabad: Burglars Set House On Fire After Robbery in Alwal

Aug 27, 2022, 19:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: Thieves stole cash and set fire to a two storey buiding at Presidency Colony in Old Alwal here in the early hours on Saturday. 

Police said the incident took place in the house of Bangaru Reddy. All the household articles were gutted in the fire. The entire incident was recorded in CCTV Camera.

At the time of the incident, Reddy had gone to Dilsukhnagar for his father’s anniversary. When he returned home on Saturday morning, he was shocked to find the house burnt.

On information, Pet Basheerabad police reached the spot  with a clues team. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, ploice added. 

