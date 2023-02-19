Hyderabad: Ruling BRS party MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency G Sayanna breathed his last on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment for heart and kidney related ailments at Yashoda hospital in the city.

A few years ago, the Secunderabad Cantonment legislator had suffered a heart attack and was treated at the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad.

Sayanna started his political career with TDP. He was elected to the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly on TDP ticket from Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency three times between 1994 and 2009 and again on TDP ticket after the formation of Telangana state. Later, he switched sides and joined the TRS (now rebranded as BRS) and won from Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency on the TRS ticket in 2018.

Also Read: YSRCP Candidate For North Andhra Graduates MLC Elections

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of Sayanna. He also conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members, a release from CMO said.

“My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise. He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of people of Secunderabad Cantonment. May his soul rest in peace,” IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted.