Hyderabad: Brothers Duo Held for Illegally Procuring and Selling Calcium Carbide

Hyderabad: The city police have apprehended two persons for illegally procuring and storing large quantities of Calcium Carbide at home on Saturday. During the raid, the police team has seized 500 barrels of Calcium Carbide from their possession. The estimated value of the seized chemical is stated to be Rs 40 lakh in the market.

Following credible inputs from the sources, the Musheerabad police and Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone team launched a joint operation in the new Bakaram locality and arrested Joshua Caleb (35) and Issac Clinton (32) for illegally storing Calcium Carbide at their residence.

According to a police release on Saturday, the accused duo, who turned out to be brothers, neither had any licence to procure the harmful material nor obtained any permission from the respective authorities.

Calcium Carbide is used for ripening the raw fruits and when it is exposed to water or moisture, the chemical forms highly inflammable and explosive Acetylene gas which in turn may cause fire and an explosion. The arrested persons were procuring this chemical from states like Rajasthan and Gujarat illegally and without any licence and later would sell it to the needy customers, the release said. Musheerabad police have launched further investigation in this matter.

