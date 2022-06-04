Hyderabad Boy Loses Rs 36 Lakhs in Online Mobile Games

A 16-year-old boy lost Rs 36 lakh by playing online games on his mobile phone. According to the reports, the boy, a resident of Amberpet in Hyderabad downloaded a free fire gaming app on the mobile of his grandfather. He initially used Rs. 1500 and later Rs. 10,000 from the bank account of his mother to play the game. As he became addicted to the game, he started spending large amounts of money from the accounts of his family members without their knowledge.

The boy, is a class 11 student son of a deceased police official. He was spending huge amounts of money playing online games. The mother of the boy recently went to withdraw money from her SBI account and to her shock, there is no money left in the account. A total of Rs. 27 lakh was spent from the account and Rs. 9 lakh was also spent from her HDFC bank account.

The woman approached the cyber crime police station and she told them that it was her late husband's monetary benefit received by the family after the officer's death.

The police request the children not to get addicted to the mobile games and has given an advisory many times stating that the parents should pay attention to the mobile games played by the children and the parents must make the children understand rather than scold them for playing mobile games.

