Hyderabad Boy Imitates Rocky Bhai in KGF, Falls Ill

A teenager from Hyderabad who was inspired by the lead character from the recently released movie KGF: Chapter 2 smoked a full pack of cigarettes and fell sick. As a result of smoking a full pack of cigarettes, he developed a severe throat ache and cough and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He is a resident of Rajendranagar watched the movie and was greatly impressed by the style of Rocky, a character played by actor Yash. He wanted to imitate Rocky's style of smoking. For the first time, the boy tried smoking cigarettes and fell sick.

On Saturday, doctors at Century Hospital in Hyderabad who has treated the boy said that he is doing well now. Pulmonologist Dr. Rohith Reddy Pathuri said, "Teenagers do get easily influenced by characters like 'Rocky Bhai'. In this case, this young boy took to smoking and fell severely sick after consuming a packet full of cigarettes. Movies are a highly influencing element in our society. Movie-makers and actors have a moral responsibility to not glamorize acts like smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco or consuming alcohol. Characters like 'Rocky Bhai' have a cult-following and young minds do get influenced by the acts of these demi-gods on screen."

He also added, "Parents of adolescents must ensure they keep a watch on what their children are doing and what factors are influencing their child's acts. Instead of regretting it later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill-effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol."

