Hyderabad: Body of Woman Found in Medipally Water Tank

On Monday morning, a woman's body was discovered in a water tank in Medipally, on the outskirts of the city. According to the police, the women was aged around 50 years and a resident of Buddanagar in Medipally and had been missing for the past two days. The family members had approached the police and logged the missing complaint.

Locals found the body in the water tank on Monday morning and alerted the police, who arrived with her family.

With the help of swimmers, the body was retrieved and moved to the mortuary. A suspicious death case has been filed.