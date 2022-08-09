Hyderabad Blood Bank in Trouble After Thalassaemia Patient Tests HIV Positive Post Transfusion

The Hyderabad Police has registered a complaint against the Red Cross blood bank, Adikmet after a 3-year-old boy tested positive for HIV.

A three-year-old boy from Rampally village who was suffering from Thalassaemia was brought to the blood bank for blood transfusion every fortnight. He would visit the same blood bank for 2.5 years now.

Parents claim that the negligence of the doctors at the blood bank is the reason for the kid testing HIV positive.

The police have written to the Medical Board seeking its opinion and asked the blood bank management to submit the patient’s records.

The doctors at the blood bank claim that the parents have also visited other hospitals for blood transfusions. They also claimed that before collecting the blood from donors, they do several tests to ensure the blood donated is not infected.

The parents have filed a case at Nallakunta police station, the investigation is on.

