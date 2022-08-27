Hyderabad: BJP Chief Nadda Interacts with Telugu Film Actor Nithiin 

Hyderabad: BJP national president JP Nadda met Telugu film actor Nithiin aka Nithin Kumar Reddy in Novotel hotel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here this evening. This meeting assumed significance as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met another film star Junior NTR during his Hyderabad visit last week.

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief met former Indian Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj at the same hotel in Hyderabad. It is learnt the political situation also came up during the informal interaction.

Was a joy to meet the famed Telugu actor, @actor_nithiin in Telangana today. We had a pleasant interaction that spanned over different political, social & cultural issues. He also told me about his upcoming movies for which I extended my best wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/oVI3t1q1HM — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 27, 2022

After the meeting ended, BJP MP leader K Laxman briefed the media that both Nithiin and Mithali Raj said they were impressed with the growth the country is witnessing during the Modi regime. The Telangana BJP leader further said that both celebrities said they were inspired by the Nardenra Modi’s leadership and also have expressed their desire to campaign for the BJP.

Laxman also spoke about the Tollywood actor Jr NTR’s meeting with Amit Shah. He said the current political situation was also discussed during an interaction with the film actors and sportsperson.

