Hyderabad-Bijapur Train Will be Restored by SCR

The South Central Railway (SCR) announced the reinstatement of regular train services between Hyderabad and Bijapur on Thursday. Train No. 17030 from Hyderabad to Bijapur will depart at 9.10 PM on May 14 and arrive at 8.05 AM on May 15. Similarly, on May 16, Train No. 17029 (former Train No. 57129) will depart Bijapur at 6.30 PM and arrive at Secundrabad station at 8.10 AM on May 17.



"The SCR has also announced the restoration of the daily express between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam," said a press release from the railway administration. It is worth mentioning here that the SCR has announced a number of special trains to meet the increasing number of passengers.