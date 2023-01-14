Hyderabad: Bahadurpura SI Caught Red-handed Taking Bribe

Bahudurpura Sub Inspector R Sravan Kumar was caught red handedly by Anit Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday while taking Rs 8,000 in the police station premises.

Sravan Kumar (35) had joined the service as a constable in 2013. Later he cleared the SI recruitment process in 2020 and joined as an SI.

A few days, Asif, a youngster was summoned following a complaint filed by a private insurance company at Bahadurpura police station.

Sravan Kumar, who was handling the case, a case would be filed and Asif would be arrested. He demanded Rs 30, 000 from Asif to avoid arrest and settling the case. The Subs Inspector made Asif made deposit his phone and bike with him and let him off to arrange the amount.

When Asif came to the police station and asked gor his mobile phone, SI demanded him to pay Rs 10,000.

Asif's father Mujeeb agreed to pay Rs 8,000

Meanwhile, the father son duo complained to the ACB which registered a case and lay in wait at the bribe hand over site and caught him red handedly when father and son went to the police station to give Rs 8,000.

