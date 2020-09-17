HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has added yet another feather to its cap. The city has ranked first in the the third and latest edition of fDI’s Aerospace Cities of the Future 2020/21 rankings, under the category of ‘Top 10 Aerospace Cities in Cost-Effectiveness’ by fDI Intellegence.com.

In 2018-19, Hyderabad ranked third, while in 2016-17 the city ranked seventh. After Hyderabad, New Delhi came second in the cost-effectiveness category and Eskisehir (Turkey) third.

The criteria used for ranking global aerospace cities under the cost-effectiveness category are annual rent for prime Grade A office space (Dollar/sqm), annual rent for prime Grade A industrial space (Dollar/sqm), cost to import and export (Dollar/container) and average salary (Dollar/semi-skilled and skilled worker), as reported by a daily.

Commenting on the ranking, Praveen P A, director- Aerospace & Defence, Government of Telangana, said, “Hyderabad, which already hosts manufacturing and allied facilities of global majors such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE, Safran, Pratt & Whitney, CFM, Saab, Thales, Elbit, Rafael etc, is a tried and tested aerospace hub in India. The top ranking in cost effectiveness will further highlight the value proposition offered by Hyderabad aerospace and defence ecosystem.”