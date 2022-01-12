Hyderabad: Basti Dawakhanas Will Be Open on Sundays too

Hyderabad: To provide continuous access to Covid diagnostic tests and other healthcare services for Telangana's urban and rural poor during the Covid third wave, the state government decided to open Basti Dawakhanas, primary health centers (PHCs), and sub-centers on Sundays.

On Sundays, all government activities, such as the giving of Covid vaccinations, rapid antigen testing for individuals with Covid symptoms, and the distribution of home isolation kits, will be accessible at these healthcare institutions.

Health Minister Harish Rao urged authorities on Tuesday to ensure that Covid vaccination administration is given to qualified beneficiaries in all districts till 10 p.m. every day.

Also Read: Mahbubabad CISF Constable Throws Kids Into Well, Kills Himself

"On a daily basis, we must ensure that doctors are available for Covid positive patients between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m and that immunizations are administered until 10 p.m. Anyone who tests positive for Covid must be given home isolation kits. Efforts must be made to ensure that their health status is monitored while they are isolated, " Harish Rao added.