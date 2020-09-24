HYDERABAD: Have you ever heard of social drinking platform? Wondering what it is? Hyderabad based Innovent Technologies flagship brand Boozie has launched a social drinking platform, claiming to be the world's first.

This web and app-based social networking platform offers a database of bars or clubs, offers and events happening there an exhaustive catalogue which lists the brands and current MRP of brands available in every state of India. Not just these, it also provides free tamper-proof online delivery of liquor at doorstep.

On online delivery, Boozie's delivery aggregator will pick up liquor from nearest stores, pay them whatever the price is without any commission and then provide free delivery.

Founders Vivekanand Balijepalli and Susovan Mazumder said that they have applied for permission in Hyderabad, once they get it, they will start it. They plan to start operations in 10 states over the next six months and at least 20, over the next 12 months.

The social drinking platform plans to create over 1000 jobs in the next 12 months. The duo also said that part of the incomes will be given to the National Defence Fund and respective state CM Covid-19 Relief Fund.