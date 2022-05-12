Hyderabad: Bank Employee Steals Cash Worth Rs. 22 Lakh After Losing Money On Cricket Betting

A cashier with a public sector bank stole around Rs 22.50 lakh cash from the Sahebnagar branch on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, the accused Praveen Kumar was a cashier at Bank of Baroda located at Saheb Nagar in Vanasthalipuram.

On Tuesday, he left the bank at 3.45 PM and told his manager that he was going out to get some medicine as he was suffering from headache. He didn't return till 4 pm. At the end of the day, the bank officials realized that there was a shortage of Rs. 22,53,378 in their branch as per the cash book. Later, the bank officials tried to call the cashier but his mobile phone was switched off.

It is said that Praveen Kumar has sent a message to the manager and the message reads, "I suffered a huge loss in cricket betting; hence I had to steal the cash. If I win money in betting again, I will return the bank amount back, else I will end my life."

A case was filed in the police station and special teams were formed to nab the cashier. He told the police that Praveen Kumar has been working with the bank for a year and is a permanent employee. A case under Sections IPC 420 and 408 has been filed.

