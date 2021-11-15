Hyderabad Bank Employee Blames Wife in Emotional Suicide Note

A man died while undergoing treatment in a hospital on Sunday. He was identified as Santosh Kumar and he committed suicide by consuming unknown chemicals on Friday night when there was no one at the home.

The incident took place at Shaikpet and it came to light when his mother returned home on Saturday morning. He was immediately rushed to a hospital and from there to a corporate hospital for better treatment. The doctors' tried to save the man but he died on Sunday.

In a selfie video message to his family members, the victim accused his wife and her family members of harassing him. He said that his wife tried to kill him. He also apologized to his mother and sister. He stated that he wanted to live a good life but he couldn't because his wife always fights with him. He further stated that he left his mother and sister for the sake of his wife.

In the video, he told his brother Anvesh that his wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law and two others were responsible for his death and they should be punished.

