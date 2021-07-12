Hyderabad: Bangaru Bonam, Colourful Procession - Cynosure Of Bonalu Festival

The most awaited Ashada Bonalu festivities started at Golconda Fort on Sunday. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Indrakaran Reddy welcomed the Goddess at Langar Houz and silk robes have been presented to Jagadambika Ammaon on behalf of the state government in the fort. As every time, Bangaru Bonam was the cynosure of all eyes and the ministers lit the lamp.

Minister Talsani Srinivas advised the devotees coming to the Bonalu festival to follow COVID-19 protocol. He further added that the Telangana government had sanctioned funds for all the Mahankali temples for the festival. This is the first festival that is being celebrated in Telangana after the lockdown has been lifted in the state. From Langer Houz to the Golconda Fort, a colourful procession took place and many people thronged the temple to offer their prayers. 'Thotella' procession also took place on Sunday.

Poturajus donned colourful paints, armed with a whip, vermillion on the forehead is the figure that no one should miss during bonalu. He grabs all the attention and is synonymous with bonalu festivities.

Here are the photos, just give a look at them.