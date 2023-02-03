Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Blames KCR For Telangana Secretariat Fire

Reacting to the blaze at Telangana Secretariat, BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed shock over the turn of events.

It is unfortunate that the fire broke out in the new secretariat, he said.

The situation is because of the poor quality of work, he alleged. He also blamed KCR's decision to hurriedly finish work in order to open the new Secretariat on his birthday for the fire mishap.

The decision to start the new secretariat on February 17 should be postponed, he said. The new secretariat should be inaugurated on the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution maker Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said. Bandi Sanjay advised the Telangana government to check all types of work including fire safety and take measures to prevent any accidents.