Hyderabad: Balkampet Yellamma Rathotsavam A Grand Affair

The Yellamma Rathotsavam at the famous Balkampet temple was celebrated grandly on Wednesday and several devotees participated in the Utsavam. The Rathotsavam started at evening 6 pm from the temple and headed towards BK Guda and around four direction of the temple that took more than four hours.

The temple committee said that senior citizens and others who were not able to come to the temple can seek blessing during Rathotsavam. Line departments, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the police, made elaborate plans to ensure that the Rathotsavam went off without a hitch.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav reviewed the arrangements of Lashkar Bonalu on Wednesday. Officials have been instructed to make elaborate preparations for the Lashkar Bonalu, which will take place on June 25 and 26 at Secunderabad's ancient Ujjaini Mahankali temple.

The Ministers instructed the staff to focus on social distancing measures, particularly procedures relating to queue lines, in light of the projected high traffic. The municipal works, such as road maintenance and illumination in and around the temple, as well as the highways leading to the temple, will be undertaken.

Adding, the official instructed the public to maintain all the COVID 19 norms at the temple. Sweta Mohanty, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Managing Director B Manohar, and others were present at the meeting.