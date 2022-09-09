Hyderabad: Balapur Ganesh Laddu Sold at Record Price in Auction

Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction: Is there any need to give an introduction to the auction of the famous Balapur Ganesh Laddu? Obviously, a big No. Most of the people show interest in the auction of Ganesh Laddu and it has fetched Rs. 24.64 lakh this year after an open auction. The auction was won by Ponguleti Laxma Reddy who bought the gold-coated laddu. Around 18 people participated in the auction.

The open auction was held on the premises of the pandal. The practice of auctioning the Balapur Laddu is considered auspicious by people of the area and it was started in the year 1994. Balapur Laddu was brought for just Rs. 450 in the initial year, and the tradition of auctioning the laddu continued each year, fetching Rs. 10.32 lakh in the year 2010.

Some amount from the auction is kept aside for the celebrations of Ganesh Puja for the next year, while the rest of the amount is used by organisers for developmental programs in the Balapur area.

