Hyderabad Bags Coveted World Green City Award for ORR’s Green Cover

Hyderabad: Beating the global cities like Paris, Montreal, Bogota and Mexico city, Hyderabad bagged the prestigious World Green City Award on Friday. The announcement was made at the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) World Green City Awards 2022 in Jeju, South Korea.

AIPH recognises best practices in landscaping, cultivating plants and flowers. Hyderabad outranked 18 cities of the world to find its place in the shortlist and finally came out as winner among the six shortlisted cities.

The Pearl city has also won in the “Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth” category award. The state government had submitted the lush greenery of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) while nominating Hyderabad for the award.

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department attributed this achievement and global recognition to the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme formulated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. While MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao congratulated HMDA team and department’s Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar for this recognition.

