HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government witnessed a major setback after the Mayor of Badangpet Municipal Corporation, Parijatha Narsimha Reddy submitted her resignation letter to Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, the TRS Rangareddy district president on Sunday.

She initially cited personal reasons to quit the TRS, however, Parijatha Narsimha Reddy issued a statement that said that she and her members had worked hard for the corporation. But for the sake of self-respect, they had decided to quit the party and re-join the Congress party from which they had initially won,she said. She also alleged that despite her sincere efforts to work for the party, the TRS leaders in the Maheshwaram constituency and in the Badangpet corporation were sidelining her.

Along with Badangpet Mayor Parijatha Narsimha Reddy, four other corporators including 20th division corporater Peddbavi Sudarshan Reddy and 23rd division Rallaguda Srinivasareddy also resigned from the TRS. On Sunday afternoon, she left for New Delhi along with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and four other corporators, who were all elected originally on the Congress ticket. They are likely to join the party in New Delhi in the presence of senior leaders.

