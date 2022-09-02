Hyderabad: Avoid These Routes Till Ganesh Idol Immersion Day

Due to the Ganesh idol immersion procession, traffic diversions will begin from Friday till the day of the final immersion. The traffic diversions will be in effect from 3 p.m. to midnight on NTR Marg, People's Plaza, PVNR Marg, and nearby streets. The traffic diversions will depend on traffic congestion because of the Ganesh idols being transported for immersion at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza, and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

So, traffic curbs will be in the following localities

Hotel Marriot ‘T’ Junction

Necklace Rotary

Telugu Talli Statue Junction

DBR Mills

Nallagutta Bridge

Buddha Bhavan