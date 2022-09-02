Hyderabad: Avoid These Routes Till Ganesh Idol Immersion Day

Sep 02, 2022, 15:29 IST
- Sakshi Post

Due to the Ganesh idol immersion procession, traffic diversions will begin from Friday till the day of the final immersion. The traffic diversions will be in effect from 3 p.m. to midnight on NTR Marg, People's Plaza, PVNR Marg, and nearby streets. The traffic diversions will depend on traffic congestion because of the Ganesh idols being transported for immersion at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza, and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

So, traffic curbs will be in the following localities

  Hotel Marriot ‘T’ Junction

  Necklace Rotary

  Telugu Talli Statue Junction

  DBR Mills

  Nallagutta Bridge

 Buddha Bhavan


Read More:

Tags: 
ganesh idol immersion
Ganesh Idol Immersion traffic diversion
Advertisement
Back to Top