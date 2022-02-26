Hyderabad: Auto Drivers Arrested For Drag Race in Old City

The south zone police arrested six auto drivers for doing a dangerous 'auto drag race' in the old city. On the night of February 24, a gang of three autos raced recklessly on the DRDL Kanchanbagh to Chandrayangutta section, causing panic on the road.

The public recorded video of the race and posted it on social media platforms to take action against them. After the video came to the notice of Chandrayangutta police, the cops identified the auto drivers and arrested six drivers. The auto drivers arrested were identified as Syed Zubair Ali, Syed Sahil, Mohammed Ibrahim, Mohammed Innayath, Gulam Saif Uddin, Mohammed Sameer, and Amer Khan residents of Towlichowki.

The arrested auto drivers drove on a rented basis and on the intervening night of February 24, arrived at Chandrayangutta region in their autos and began performing stunts on the road, causing a public disturbance. ACP Falaknuma MA Majeed stated, “The act was to endanger human life and personal safety which is likely to cause grievous hurt to human life." Adding ACP said the public demanded to take strict action against auto drives since this kind of race are held every night which is creating panic in the public. Three autos seized by police were found to have committed many traffic violations throughout the city.