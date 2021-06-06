Hyderabad: Auto-Driver Murdered Near Falaknuma, Accused Detained

Hyderabad: An unidentified assailant murdered a 27-year-old man in broad daylight near Falaknuma on Sunday afternoon. The police detained one of the suspects in the case for interrogation.

According to police reports, the victim is Abdul Shahrukh alias Shahrukh, an auto-rickshaw driver who lives in Mustafanagar, Mailardevpally police station limits. He has three children and has been married for around seven years.

At around 10.30 a.m., Shahrukh borrowed a scooty from a friend, pretended to be leaving, and then set out from Mustafanagar with the suspect. The victim was driving while he was sitting in pillon.

When Shahrukh noticed blood seeping from his throat, he jumped off the scooty and ran for a short distance on the Jahanuma main road before collapsing on the ground. The suspect escaped from the scene.

The Falaknuma police reached the spot after receiving information and transferred the deceased to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been filed under IPC Section 302 (murder).

The victim was previously arrested by the police after a POCSO case was filed against him in Falaknuma. In that case, he was released on bail.

The suspect is being questioned by the police in order to determine the motive for the murder.