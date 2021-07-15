Hyderabad: Auto Driver attempts Self-immolation Near CM Camp Office

On Wednesday, the Punjagutta police filed a complaint against an auto-rickshaw driver who attempted to self-immolate near Pragathi Bhavan. Mohammed Moinuddin (39), an auto driver from Old Bowenpally and a Medak native, arrived at the CM Camp office and poured petrol on himself.

Before he could light a match, security guards overpowered him and poured a bucket of water on him. He was subsequently taken to the Punjagutta police station, where he told officers that he was about to kill himself because his family were harassing him over a land dispute.