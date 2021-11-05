Hyderabad Attracts Major Investments, Creates More Employment After Bengaluru

Hyderabad has grown into a top investment destination. Pearl City continues to attract major investments and created more jobs than any other city in the last year after Bengaluru. The main reasons for Hyderabad becoming the most preferred place for investment are able leadership, stable government, and progressive policies of the Telangana state government.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana has been attracting major investments and the government is sketching out strategies so that they would attract investments not only in Hyderabad but also in other parts of the state.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao in a meeting said that "Hyderabad is emerging as a key investment destination for the banking and financial services industry in India, on account of Telangana State’s success in establishing a vibrant ecosystem of global capability centres that attracts the best talent." Hyderabad has been one of the top-performing real estate investment hubs in the country and is attracting many NRI investors.

Hyderabad has attracted $309.4 million (Rs 2,250 crore) during H1 2021 (January-June) accounting for 12.89 percent of the total investments attracted by the country during that period. Hyderabad witnessed an investment of $79 million (over Rs 570 crore) in H1 2020 and is ahead of Pune while Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata did not attract standalone investments during the period.