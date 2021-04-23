Hyderabad Areas Marked As Micro Containment Zones by GHMC: Check List 

Amid Covid-19 second wave, cases don't seem to be showing any signs of a slowdown. The GHMC has created as many as 63 micro-containment zones in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) limits. As people are refusing to voluntarily follow safety norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance, the officials have decided to identify containment zones.

“There will be barricading as it was done during the first wave. Close watch on the movement of people will be kept lest the corona positive patients move around freely within the colony spreading the virus,” said a senior official.

Here is a list of localities in Hyderabad which have been marked as micro containment Zones.

While the entomology wing of the GHMC will regularly spray sodium hypochlorite, health officials will be posted on 24x7 duty to monitor the health conditions of the positive cases, he added.