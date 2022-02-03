Hyderabad Anurag University Students to Launch Satellite With ISRO Help

Anurag University, Hyderabad, students, and faculty are working to launch a satellite named ANURAGsat this year. Over 200 students are getting hands-on experience to create, build, integrate, test, launch, and monitor the satellite under the supervision of teachers and worldwide space tech organisations. The satellite will be launched into Earth orbit with the help of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Anurag Institution signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Technology Congress Association on Wednesday for the design and development of the satellite, which would extend its expertise to students and teachers at the university. The satellite will be launched as part of the '75 Students' Satellites Mission 2022,' an initiative of the union government celebrating 75 years of Independence. Mission 2022 aims to send 75 student-built satellites into orbit, with a large emphasis on academics laying the groundwork for science-based education and experiential learning.

The university plans to train its students in space technology with the launch of the satellite. The proposed satellite will be designed and developed in a specialised facility on the university campus.

"The purpose of launching the satellite is to expose students to space technology and train them accordingly. The satellite is being developed and launched by a team of 200 students and 30 academic members from various departments. Faculty members are obtaining certification in space technology and will be guiding students. This satellite will be carried by an ISRO vehicle, and its launch is likely scheduled for August of this year," Anurag University CEO S Neelima said.