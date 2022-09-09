Hyderabad: Another Death by Suspected Botched-up Family Planning Surgery

In yet another case of alleged medical negligence, another woman has died of a suspected botched-up family planning surgery in a state-run maternity hospital at Petla Burj in Hyderabad.

According to family members, the woman was rushed to Osmania General Hospital after she reportedly developed some health issues, but succumbed while undergoing treatment.

In a complaint lodged at the Afzalgunj police station, the woman's family alleged that she had died due to the failure of family planning surgery.

Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy rushed to Petla Burj hospital and held a meeting with the superintendent and other officials and doctors.

Putting aside the claims of the victim's family members, the doctors and the health officials clarified that the death was due to the complications arising after C-section and they also said that family planning surgery was not operated on the woman.

The incident comes close on the heels of the death of four women after undergoing Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at a family planning surgery camp in Ranga Reddy district.

The women had undergone DPL at the female sterilization camp conducted on August 25 at the Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district.

Four complained of acute gastroenteritis and died while undergoing treatment.

The government has suspended the licenses of the doctors who performed the surgery. It has also placed the superintendent of the hospital under lifetime suspension.

Also Read: Death of Four Women in Botched up FP Surgery Unacceptable: Guv Soundararajan